PG&E Expands V2X Program to More EVs and Charging Systems

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) is expanding its Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) program to include more electric vehicles and bidirectional charging options, giving California customers additional ways to use EV batteries as energy resources. The utility announced the expansion on Aug. 24, adding Bidirectional Energy and PowerFlex as program partners.

The expanded program adds eligible EVs from Kia, Volvo, Polestar, Nissan, and General Motors. Newly approved vehicle-and-charger combinations include the 2018-2025 Nissan Leaf, 2025 Volvo EX90, and 2025 Polestar 3 when paired with a dcbel Ara bidirectional charger, as well as the 2024-and-newer Kia EV9 and 2025-and-newer Kia EV6 when paired with a Wallbox Quasar 2 charger. PG&E noted that V2X capabilities vary depending on the specific vehicle and charging equipment.

Bidirectional charging allows electricity to flow between the EV and the electrical system, effectively turning a compatible vehicle into a mobile battery. Depending on the application, stored energy can provide temporary backup power during an outage, help customers manage electricity costs and potentially be returned to the grid during periods of high demand. PG&E's program is open to both residential and commercial customers.

The expansion also includes financial incentives intended to help offset the cost of installing bidirectional charging equipment. Eligible vehicle-and-charger combinations can qualify for up to $13,000 in additional incentives through California Energy Commission grant funding, subject to eligibility requirements. Commercial customers can receive upfront incentives ranging from $2,500 to $4,500, depending on the capacity of the three-phase bidirectional charger.

PG&E said customers can enroll in the expanded program through June 30, 2027. The expansion provides another example of how EV charging infrastructure is evolving beyond simply supplying power to vehicles, with bidirectional systems potentially playing a role in backup power, energy management and grid reliability.

For more information, read the original press release on PG&E's website.