ChargePoint Unveils Overhead EV Charging at Portland International Airport

The new rapid charging infrastructure at PDX's Quick Turnaround Facility allows up to 20 vehicles to charge simultaneously.
Aug. 31, 2026
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ChargePoint, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced a rapid EV charging deployment at Portland International Airport (PDX) that redefines how airports approach rental car electrification. The installation features an overhead charging system with retractable cable management.

Located in PDX's Quick Turnaround (QTA) Facility, the deployment includes 10 dual-port fast charging dispensers mounted overhead with retractable cable management, allowing up to 20 vehicles to be connected simultaneously. By moving charging infrastructure above the vehicles, the design reclaims ground-level space, simplifies installation, and removes the risk of vehicular damage to equipment.

"Projects like PDX demonstrate how innovative charging infrastructure can support sustainability goals while delivering measurable business value," said Jeremiah Hartley, Airport Rental Car Manager, Portland International Airport. "The innovative overhead charging system enabled us to save on installation costs by limiting the conduit and wiring needed and helps protect against potential damage caused by vehicles in the QTA."

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