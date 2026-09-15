University at Buffalo Advances Toward Zero-Emission Campus with New Electric Buses

The University at Buffalo, its transportation solutions provider WeDriveU, and fleet electrification specialists Zenobē recently celebrated eight new 40-ft battery-electric transit buses.

The emissions-free vehicles are the first of the UB Stampede fleet to transition away from diesel. Serving approximately 16,000 passengers each day, the full UB Stampede fleet will continue the transition as part of UB's 10 in 10 roadmap for a zero-emissions campus by 2030, ahead of the 2045 deadline set under New York Executive Order 22 for state-operated heavy-duty vehicles.

This milestone transition of the Stampede fleet is expected to avoid 5,984 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, representing a 55.6% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with diesel-powered service. That reduction is equivalent to removing approximately 1,395 cars from the road.

The project, announced in June 2024 with UB's selection of WeDriveU to manage campus transportation, was delivered on schedule in partnership with Zenobē, which has a longstanding global relationship with WeDriveU's parent company Mobico Group.

Ten chargers have been installed at WeDriveU's Buffalo, NY customer service center supporting UB Stampede, with plans to continue phasing diesel buses out over the next four years