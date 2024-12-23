EC&M On Air — Electric Vehicle Vertical Markets & 2025 Trends

In Episode 60, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson discusses major topics around the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market with three industry experts: Clif Orcutt of Henderson Engineers, Rick Azer of Black & Veatch, and John Eichberger of the Transportation Energy Institute (TEI). Their conversation was so informative, we decided to split it into two parts, with Part 1 covering the state of the EV charging industry, challenges around regulations, application 2023 NEC revisions, and more.

This episode is Part 2, which covers vertical market demand and the surge in certain markets; how the election results may impact EV charging infrastructure projects on the federal level; new activity in 2024 and moving into 2025; consumer trends; OEM responses to consumer behavior; and what to look out for moving into 2025.