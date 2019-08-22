Skip navigation
Menu
Estimating-Essentials-0819-PR.gif Zolnierek/iStock/ Getty Images Plus
Construction>Estimating

The Estimating Department Checkup ― Part 3 of 3

Following certain principles helps ensure accurate bids and successful estimates.

This article is the third and final installment in the “Estimating Departmental Checkup” series. The April issue (part one) covered departmental organization. Good organization will allow for maximum productivity and accuracy. The June issue (part two) covered departmental leadership. Effective leadership is vital in leading a quality team of estimators. This final article will focus on estimating principles that will minimize mistakes and provide you with confidence on bid day. How many of

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Estimating-Checkup-0619-PR.gif
The Estimating Department Checkup ― Part 2 of 3
Jun 18, 2019
Estimating-Essentials-0419-PR.jpg
The Estimating Department Checkup — Part 1 of 3
Apr 17, 2019
Estimating Essentials
Understanding Labor-Only Estimates
Feb 13, 2019
Submitting Better Bids
10 Principles for Submitting Better Bids
Dec 17, 2018