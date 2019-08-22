The Estimating Department Checkup ― Part 3 of 3

This article is the third and final installment in the “Estimating Departmental Checkup” series. The April issue (part one) covered departmental organization. Good organization will allow for maximum productivity and accuracy. The June issue (part two) covered departmental leadership. Effective leadership is vital in leading a quality team of estimators. This final article will focus on estimating principles that will minimize mistakes and provide you with confidence on bid day. How many of
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments