Menu
Estimating Essentials Drazen Lovric/iStock/ Getty Images Plus
Construction>Estimating

Understanding Labor-Only Estimates

Learn why a reasonable percentage profit margin related to the risks being taken should always be included.

Electrical contractors are sometimes asked to provide “labor-only” installations from a customer or potential customer. The idea is that the client will provide the materials/electrical equipment, and the contractor will provide the manpower. The client thinks the labor costs from the contractor are based on the hourly wages of the workers installing the materials. However, if you take on a project using this approach, you won’t be profitable.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Submitting Better Bids
10 Principles for Submitting Better Bids
Dec 17, 2018
digital estimating
How Technology Transforms Estimating for Electrical Contractors
Nov 17, 2018
The Penalty for Not Training Your Estimators
Oct 17, 2018
Gene Conway presentation at NECA 2018
Insights on Evaluating Labor Performance
Oct 02, 2018