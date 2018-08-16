ICC Creates Ad Hoc Committee on Building Safety and Security

The board of directors of the International Code Council, Washington, D.C., has established a new ad hoc committee to explore and assess building safety and security. The committee will bring together experts from across many different disciplines to tackle what ICC in a release called “one of the toughest, most important issues of our time.”

“Building safety is an issue of upmost importance to our families and communities as we tackle outdated facilities, fire safety concerns, active shooters and other emergency situations,” the release said.

The new committee will consist of a broad cross-section of experts from the building industry, building owners and facility managers, the education sector and security fields, code officials, engineers, architects, standards developing organizations such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and the federal government.

In addition to studying the issues thoroughly, the ICC committee will determine best practices and investigate the need for additional guidelines. Several organizations, including the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and UL, have already expressed interest in participating. ICC Board Director Angie Wiese will chair the effort.

“Safety and security in buildings is of the utmost importance to our children, our coworkers and our communities,” Wiese said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with the design community, building managers, school districts, and local and state leaders to develop the tools we need to keep us safe in emergency situations.”

“After discussions with our partners and members, we have moved swiftly to launch this new initiative,” said ICC Board President Jay Elbettar. “The committee’s goal is to provide comprehensive, sound and valuable tools to guide local and state leaders as they work to keep all building occupants, including children and teachers in schools, safe from intruders and other life-safety hazards.”