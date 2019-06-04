Menu
service vehicles leah613/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Fleet Management

Fleet Management Tracking Trends Among Contractor Community

Recent industry survey examines location tracking trends, identifying why the whereabouts of vehicles, staff and assets are so critical to contractors.

We’ve all heard the importance of “location, location, location” in the real estate world. But that well-known mantra may hold similar weight in the contracting arena. Whether you’re talking about the electrical, plumbing, or HVAC industry, when a contractor has real-time information about the location, status, and performance of its employees and vehicles, that business is uniquely in a better position to maximize productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. That was the clear message revealed in a recent survey, “Location Tracking: Incidence & Issues,” performed in October 2018 by Informa Engage, EC&M, Contracting Business and Contractor magazines on behalf of Verizon Connect.  

Analysis of the 345 responses received found that many businesses have already invested in the mobile devices and other digital tools necessary to collect and then act on this critical information; however, a significant number are still collecting the data manually. To shed light on the latest fleet management trends in the contracting industry and better understand the big picture, let’s take a look at some of the key survey findings as they relate to access to real-time location, staffing, and asset data.

Related: Technicians of the Future

First of all, productivity continues to be a top business challenge for contractors — with more than 43% of respondents ranking it as their No. 1 challenge and 32% labeling it second. Roughly 54% of respondents currently have real-time information about the location of their field employees. About 59% have the same visibility into their vehicles, while only 40% have it for high-value assets such as trailers.

Slide14b.JPG

Related: Fleets Lack Access to Business Intelligence to Lower Their Total Cost of Ownership

Well over half of respondents see significant value in having real-time information about the location of employees and high-value assets. In fact, more than 54% agreed or strongly agreed that without this information, they can’t quickly and easily retask employees or high-value assets based on proximity to another job site. Even more agreed or strongly agreed that this information is key for verifying an employee’s time on task.

Slide15b.JPG

Despite these perceptions, only 32% of respondents currently have digital tools to track asset locations in real time. The majority handle these processes manually, such as by contacting job site supervisors or having employees report when they’ve arrived or departed a job site. Among those using manual processes, 79% got the information they need immediately or within a few minutes. 

Slide21b.JPG

When it comes to the status of employees and equipment, well over half say these tools enable them to make more informed decisions and then quickly take action. At least 30% see business benefits in information about equipment service alerts, both for proactive maintenance and for catching emerging problems before they result in expensive repairs.

Slide24b.JPG

When asked about their biggest safety challenges, more than 62% indicated that many of their employees work alone. Over 34% said the lack of information about employee driving habits is a top safety challenge. These responses suggest a significant opportunity to provide these businesses with lone-worker safeguards. 

lastslidefltmgt.jpg

When asked about the businesses benefits of the digital tools that they and their employees already use, write-in responses included “help with trouble shooting,” “camera phone to send photos if needed to discuss a situation” and “video chat.” This usage suggests an emerging opportunity to provide augmented reality solutions, where a field employee can use AR glasses so a remote colleague can walk him or her through a task. This remote colleague doesn’t necessarily have to be on staff. For example, before retiring, the remote colleague could record tutorials that can be accessed on demand via AR. Digitization of their institutional knowledge helps maximize the productivity of colleagues with only a few years’ experience.

Finally, the survey also explored budgets. About 55% of respondents indicated they would be willing to pay less than $15/month per asset or per employee for a solution that provides these types of insights and capabilities. Another 30% said they’d be willing to pay between $15 and $25 per month.

TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Electrical Service Trucks
Electricians on the Go
Jul 22, 2017
Extended Reality
Extended Reality Spreads Its Wings
Mar 20, 2019
commercial truck fleet
Installed Base of Fleet Management Systems in the Americas Continues to Grow
Jun 06, 2019
work van interior
Nasty Germs Hitching a Ride in Electricians’ Work Vans
May 21, 2019