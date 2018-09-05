Healthcare Energy Efficiency Market Forecast: $6.4 Billion Globally by 2027

The global market for energy efficient building technologies in healthcare facilities is expected to grow into a $6.4 billion market by 2027, according to a new report by Navigant Research, Boulder, CO. The report provides global market forecasts, segmented by product and service type, construction type, and region, through 2027.

The report, titled “Energy Efficient Buildings – Healthcare” points out that healthcare-related facilities face many challenges due to strict requirements and an increased pressure to contain costs while maintaining high satisfaction ratings from patients.

“Healthcare facilities face some unique challenges when compared to other types of commercial buildings, from continuous operations, to stringent environmental and operational requirements,” says Tom Machinchick, principal research analyst with Navigant Research. “Healthcare buildings are as much a part of critical care and healing as the medical equipment and staff, and intelligent building technologies are helping healthcare facilities of all types to meet these demands while enabling them to compete with other healthcare providers and dramatically improve the patient and visitor experience.”

Cost efficiencies represent a significant benefit, but the technology can also improve the indoor environment of healthcare facilities, including air, power, and lighting quality, a factor that will help drive the market’s growth, Navigant said. According to the report, energy efficient building technologies integrated with intelligent building solutions such as the Internet of Things and software as a service can add even more value to healthcare facilities by realizing significant energy savings, reasonable ROI and increased non-energy-related operational efficiencies.

The study examines the opportunities and challenges afforded by the installation of energy efficient HVAC, lighting, controls, water efficiency, water heating, and building envelope products, as well as commissioning and installation services. Global market forecasts, segmented by product and service type, construction type, and region, extend through 2027. The report also analyzes the market issues, including market drivers and hurdles and vendor opportunities, related to energy efficient building technologies in healthcare facilities.

Here's the Executive Summary from Navigant: Energy Efficient Buildings – Healthcare