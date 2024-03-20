Luis Suau is the chief business officer at Sinclair Digital. With more than 40 years of industry experience in digital building solutions, he oversees business and product development for a full-service consulting, design/build, and project management firm specializing in sustainable and intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC power and microgrids, building controls, and battery energy storage systems, including acting as a value-added reseller (VAR) of products, packaged systems, and software services. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com.