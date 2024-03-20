Luis Suau

Luis Suau is the chief business officer at Sinclair Digital. With more than 40 years of industry experience in digital building solutions, he oversees business and product development for a full-service consulting, design/build, and project management firm specializing in sustainable and intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC power and microgrids, building controls, and battery energy storage systems, including acting as a value-added reseller (VAR) of products, packaged systems, and software services. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com.