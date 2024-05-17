Rizwan Ahmad is the Chief Operating Officer at Dialight, a global leader in industrial LED lighting. Rizwan has helped pioneer Dialight’s award winning LED lighting solutions to suit the complex needs of harsh and hazardous industrial environments. Prior to his 23 years at Dialight, Rizwan joined Bell Labs (Lucent Technologies) to help introduce industry and world-first VoIP technology used by AT&T, Verizon and other worldwide telecom providers, while also previously assisting with the early development of Human Vocal Tract Simulator for speech recognition and voice verification. Rizwan has both a B.S.E and M.S.E in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, specializing in areas such as Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Integrated Devices and Communication.