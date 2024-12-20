Sean Grasby is a transformative leader with more than 20 years of experience driving business growth and strategic innovation across diverse industries. He currently serves as the senior vice president & general manager of U.S. Construction and Wesco Energy Solutions. Sean previously served as president of EECOL Electric and president and CEO of Xperigo. His leadership background also includes senior roles at Grainger Canada. Sean currently serves on the Board of Governors, Risk and Audit Committee for AMA - Alberta Motor Association, and has been a Mentor with Futurpreneur and an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Ivey Business School at Western University for the last decade. He has a B.Sc. degree from the New York Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Ivey School of Business.