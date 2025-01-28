Rohan Kelkar is the Executive Vice President of Power Products global business. Rohan drives drive the division's electrical distribution transformation business and to develop innovative solutions delivering more sustainable, efficient, connected, and circular products to the market. Having served as Schneider Electric's Senior Vice President, Power Products, North America, since 2019, Rohan brings more than 22 years of experience, working for leading multinational corporations. His experience spans multiple disciplines, including global operations, services, R&D, product development, and business management.