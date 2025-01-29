Dr. Bin Lu is Executive Vice President of Power Products at Schneider Electric, a position he has held since January 2025. His prior roles at the company include SVP of Strategy in Energy Management from 2023-2024, SVP of Data Centers and Secure Power Division from 2020-2022, and VP of R&D and Offer Creation from 2017-2019.

He holds a PhD from Georgia Tech in the United States and a BS from Tsinghua University in China. With over 20 years of professional experience in both countries, his career includes leadership roles in strategy, innovation, technology, product management, engineering, operations, and business management.

Bin Lu was distinguished with the IEEE Industry Automation Society Outstanding Member Award for his contributions to the field. A passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, he has sat on Schneider Electric’s Diversity and Inclusion Board since 2021. Additionally, he serves on advisory boards at both Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

As a prolific author, he has published over 50 academic papers and holds 18 patents. With deep expertise in power conversion, renewable energy, and motion controls, Bin Lu’s personal mission is to develop technologies and solutions for a more sustainable future. He is married and lives in Atlanta with his wife and two children.