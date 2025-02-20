Jennifer Kuether, P.E.

Jennifer Kuether is a licensed professional electrical engineer in 28 states and has nearly 25 years of experience. Jennifer has lead numerous MEP projects nationwide; project experience encompasses many market sectors including multi-family, high-rise, mixed use, office, commercial, retail, schools, museums, fitness centers, hospitality, transportation, industrial and manufacturing. Jennifer resides in the Chicagoland area and is a supervising engineer and associate partner with Syska Hennessy Group.