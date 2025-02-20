Brian J. Leavitt, P.E.

Brian Leavitt, PE, is a senior principal and director of electrical engineering for IMEG’s Technical Operations Team, which provides the firm’s designers with the latest industry knowledge, standards, and tools. Brian is an experienced project manager and lead electrical engineer. He has a variety of expertise including power distribution, lighting design, fire alarm, lighting control systems, emergency power systems, system analysis, and medium voltage distribution with a focus on life cycle cost on a budget. His past field experience as an electrician provides additional value with respect to constructability. Brian has a diverse level of project experience in health care, higher education, sports & recreation, K-12, government facilities, laboratory, mission critical, LEED design, and systems commissioning.