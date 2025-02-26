Terry Nagy is Engineering Manager at CAS Data Loggers in Chesterland, Ohio. He is an electrical engineer with more that 20 years experience in measurement and instrumentation systems, including PC and standalone data acquisition systems, data loggers and real-time systems. Previous position include application engineer, project manager and product marketing manager. Currently partner in instrument distribution businessfocused on growth by epanding product portfolio and market coverage. His specialties include: data acquisition systems, data loggers, and instrumentation, test program development, web development, product marketing, and semiconductor parametric testing.