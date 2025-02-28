Bharat Nandula is a technical application specialist at Qualitrol, where he serves as a technical resource on GIS, transformers, and high-voltage cable monitoring solutions for the company’s sales and product managers and end users. He understands partial discharge theory and has practical experience in electrical diagnostic testing and condition assessment on various types of power equipment as well as high-voltage off-line diagnostics and on-line partial discharge measurement. Bharat is a member of the IEEE Dielectrics and Electrical Insulation Society and a CIGRE member. He graduated from Pondicherry University with a BS in electrical and electronics engineering.