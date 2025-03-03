  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Ryan Young

    Ryan Young is a Technology Innovation Consultant with extensive experience developing and implementing emerging technologies for healthcare facilities. As part of Smith Seckman Reid, Ryan specializes in integrating innovative digital solutions into complex healthcare design projects, conducting client workshops, and developing technology roadmaps aligned with organizational visions. His work focuses on researching and implementing emerging technologies that enhance healthcare delivery while collaborating with design teams to incorporate these solutions into detailed construction specifications.