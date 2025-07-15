Morgan Gieni, CET, PSE, is the Technical Support Lead — Technical Field Services (TFS) at Magna IV Engineering. He is a Certified Engineering Technologist through ASET — The Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta and a Power System Electrician. Gieni has extensive knowledge and experience regarding the commissioning, repair, and maintenance of electrical power systems equipment. He has spent the past few years of his career building technical training programs, providing technical support, and mentoring field service employees. Gieni holds NETA Level IV Senior Technician Certification and is on NETA’s Technical Resource Committee.