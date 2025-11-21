Dean Austin is a senior electrical content specialist at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). In his current role, he serves as an electrical subject matter expert in the development of products and services that support NFPA documents and stakeholders. Dean has more than 30 years of experience in the electrical industry, holding a master electrician license, an electrical inspector, and an electrical plan reviewer registration in the state of Michigan. He taught electrical apprentices for 10 years in the Associated Builders and Contractors’ electrical apprentice program. For 11 years, he was an electrical inspector for the state of Michigan, and for five years, as the chief of the electrical division within the Bureau of Construction Codes at the state of Michigan. At the state of Michigan, Dean was charged with enforcing the laws, rules, and codes governing electrical installations and licensing within the jurisdictional boundaries of the state of Michigan.