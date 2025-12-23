Elizabeth Whelan joined Current Midwest in 2018 as marketing manager. Before Current Midwest, she honed her skills as a marketing specialist at Richardson RFPD, a division of Arrow Electronics. During her decades-long business career, Whelan managed hundreds of quantitative and qualitative marketing research projects. In addition to completing her certification in Digital Marketing from Columbia Business School’s Executive Education program, she received a B.S. from Indiana State University and an M.A. from Aurora University.