Kayla Fonseca, CSP, CHST, CHSP, CIT, is a safety director at Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), where she supports occupational safety and health efforts for construction projects across the Midwest and helps lead safety training initiatives across the organization. She joined FTI in 2010 and has more than 16 years of experience in construction safety management and training. Fonseca holds a bachelor’s degree in Occupational and Environmental Health and Safety from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.