Adam Mease is the Business Line Leader for Energy Distribution NEMA within ABB’s Smart Buildings division, where he focuses on how residential electrical systems must evolve to meet rising demand from electrification, EV charging, and energy-intensive home technologies. With nearly two decades of experience across ABB and General Electric, Adam has held leadership roles spanning product management, sales, and business operations. He works closely with builders, electricians, and developers to translate emerging energy trends into practical, buildable electrical strategies.