Introducing the 2024 EC&M 30 Under 30 All Stars

When we started EC&M's Under 30 Electrical All Stars in 2018, we hoped to shine a light on the extent to which young electrical professionals were going above and beyond the call of duty, especially demonstrating innovation, efficiency, and creativity while incorporating technology into their jobs. Six years later, not only has this recognition program massively grown in exposure and popularity, but it also serves as a reminder of the impact the next generation will have on the electrical industry.

Nominations for our 2024 30 Under 30 Electrical All Stars smashed last year's record for number of total submissions. In fact, we received more quality nominations this year than ever before, which is a testament to the incredible young staff working in electrical design firms, electrical contracting companies, and in facility/plant maintenance roles.

This photo gallery showcases the 30 individuals who were selected as 2024’s group of Under 30 EC&M All Stars, and serves as a sneak peek for the Special Report (coming soon to ecmweb.com and featured in the July 2024 print issue). Here they are — listed in alphabetical order.

Congratulations to all of the 2024 honorees for everything they have done — and continue to do — to advance the electrical profession.