2026 NEC Code Changes:
Key Impacts for Electrical Contractors — Microgrids and Critical Systems

Dec. 6, 2025
2 min read

EC&M Editor-in-Chief, Ellen Parson, discusses “2026 NEC Code Changes: Key Impacts for Electrical Contractors” with subject matter expert Chad Kennedy, Director of Industry Standards for Schneider Electric.

In this final piece of three video interviews, we’ll explore several key NEC revisions around microgrids and critical systems — and the new NEC rules that help keep them safe and dependable. The video highlights new rules designed to improve safety, reliability, and the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) into building electrical systems, as well as major code changes including updates to NEC 705.11, 705.20, and 705.32. We also discuss how critical-system requirements have been revised in several key areas, including bypass and isolation for emergency transfer equipment (700.6), microgrid/DER interconnection equipment for emergency power (700.12(F)), and enhanced protection of conductors for critical systems. This Code Conversation explains the revised requirements for microgrids, critical systems, source connections, disconnecting means, and ground-fault protection to improve safety, reliability, and maintainability in modern electrical installations.

In case you missed them, be sure to watch:

 

Sponsored by:

logo_se_green_rgb_screen
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Understanding and Applying the 2020 NEC Changes
Top 25 Changes in the 2017 NEC
Smarter, smaller, stronger medium voltage
Sponsored
See SureSeT MV in action
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!