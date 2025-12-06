EC&M Editor-in-Chief, Ellen Parson, discusses “2026 NEC Code Changes: Key Impacts for Electrical Contractors” with subject matter expert Chad Kennedy, Director of Industry Standards for Schneider Electric.

In this final piece of three video interviews, we’ll explore several key NEC revisions around microgrids and critical systems — and the new NEC rules that help keep them safe and dependable. The video highlights new rules designed to improve safety, reliability, and the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) into building electrical systems, as well as major code changes including updates to NEC 705.11, 705.20, and 705.32. We also discuss how critical-system requirements have been revised in several key areas, including bypass and isolation for emergency transfer equipment (700.6), microgrid/DER interconnection equipment for emergency power (700.12(F)), and enhanced protection of conductors for critical systems. This Code Conversation explains the revised requirements for microgrids, critical systems, source connections, disconnecting means, and ground-fault protection to improve safety, reliability, and maintainability in modern electrical installations.

