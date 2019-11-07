Skip navigation
John H. Daniels BICSI
Construction>Intelligent Buildings

BICSI Announces New Executive Director and CEO

John H. Daniels will take on the role Jan. 1, 2020

The Board of Directors of Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) has selected John H. Daniels as the association’s new executive director and CEO. Daniels will assume his new role on Jan. 1, 2020.

Daniels currently serves as global vice president in the analytics department of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), an association with more than 80,000 members and 650 corporate organizations. At HIMSS, Daniels has provided global strategic leadership to various initiatives with offices in Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. He was selected given his track record of success in building and leading collaborative teams that have driven meaningful growth and engagement for the organizations he has served. Prior to joining HIMSS in 2010, Daniels worked at Evolvent Technologies as the chief information officer, shortly after retiring from his 20-yr career in the United States Air Force.

Related: BICSI Announces 2020-21 Board Members

“BICSI is advancing the ICT community by helping thousands of ICT professionals and companies around the world deliver the highest quality products and services in virtually every industry, and I couldn’t be more honored to be chosen as its next CEO,” says Daniels. “In collaboration with the board, staff, members and other stakeholders, we must seize the tremendous opportunities ahead to focus on bringing a positive, meaningful impact to global digital transformation. I look forward to serving the BICSI family and helping to enable its leaders and members to achieve their full potential on this exciting journey.”

For more information, visit www.bicsi.org.

TAGS: Construction Training
