Skip navigation
Menu
smart home lucadp/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Construction>Intelligent Buildings

Celebrate Smart Home Day on November 3, 2019

Day to raise awareness of the role of smart home technology

This Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, may mark the end of daylight savings, but it’s also Smart Home Day, a chance to recognize the role that smart devices play in people’s homes and lives. Homeowners can celebrate by using smart home technology to turn their lights on an hour earlier and reset the clocks automatically.

Created by several manufacturers, Smart Home Day’s goal is to raise awareness of smart technology for homeowners, manufacturers, and dealers. Here are some facts and statistics about how smart home technology was used in 2019:

  • 43% of smart home technology users are between 18 and 34 years old.
  • The average monthly savings from using smart home products is $98.30, which adds up to an average of $1,179.60 each year.
  • 81% of smart home users said they would be more apt to purchase a home that has connected technology.
  • The U.S. is the largest consumer of smart home technology with a market volume of $23.5 billion in 2019, followed by China with $12.9 billion and Japan with $4.19 billion.
  • Revenue in the smart home market increased 15.4% from 2018, totaling US $23.5 billion in 2019.
  • The most popular products in 2019 are video entertainment (43%), followed by smart speakers (17.3%) and home monitoring and security (16.8%). Lighting and thermostat were lower on the list with 6.8% and 2.3% respectively.
  • In 2017, 80% of broadband households with 10 or more smart home devices have professionally monitored security.
  • In 2017, 66% of broadband households have interactive services attached to their security system.

Related: Smart Spaces

To read more about smart home technology in preparation for Smart Home Day, read the original report from Safe Smart Living.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
smart home
Global Smart Homes Market Poised for Growth
Aug 08, 2019
building automation
Smart Infrastructure Investments to Drive Building Automation System Market
Aug 22, 2019
Connected-Home-0719-PR.gif
How to Seize the Connected Home Opportunity
Jul 17, 2019
Modern-building_GettyImages-949299844_jamesteohart.jpg
DesignLights and CABA Sign Smart Buildings Collaboration Pact
Jun 25, 2019