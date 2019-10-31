Celebrate Smart Home Day on November 3, 2019

This Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, may mark the end of daylight savings, but it’s also Smart Home Day, a chance to recognize the role that smart devices play in people’s homes and lives. Homeowners can celebrate by using smart home technology to turn their lights on an hour earlier and reset the clocks automatically.

Created by several manufacturers, Smart Home Day’s goal is to raise awareness of smart technology for homeowners, manufacturers, and dealers. Here are some facts and statistics about how smart home technology was used in 2019:

43% of smart home technology users are between 18 and 34 years old.

The average monthly savings from using smart home products is $98.30, which adds up to an average of $1,179.60 each year.

81% of smart home users said they would be more apt to purchase a home that has connected technology.

The U.S. is the largest consumer of smart home technology with a market volume of $23.5 billion in 2019, followed by China with $12.9 billion and Japan with $4.19 billion.

Revenue in the smart home market increased 15.4% from 2018, totaling US $23.5 billion in 2019.

The most popular products in 2019 are video entertainment (43%), followed by smart speakers (17.3%) and home monitoring and security (16.8%). Lighting and thermostat were lower on the list with 6.8% and 2.3% respectively.

In 2017, 80% of broadband households with 10 or more smart home devices have professionally monitored security.

In 2017, 66% of broadband households have interactive services attached to their security system.

To read more about smart home technology in preparation for Smart Home Day, read the original report from Safe Smart Living.