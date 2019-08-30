NGA to Partner with Four States on Electric Grid Modernization

The National Governors Association (NGA) recently announced it will provide assistance to Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico and Rhode Island to modernize their electric power grids, addressing topics such as integrating clean energy and electric vehicle charging networks, electrifying the heating sector, and improving system resilience.

NGA’s technical assistance will include policy consultations with NGA staff, in-state retreats and follow-up support. Through the retreats, each state team will develop and move forward on a detailed action plan to advance the grid modernization policy objectives identified in their applications. These efforts are coordinated through a cooperative agreement between NGA and the U.S. Department of Energy to develop and deploy effective, resilient grid modernization and planning strategies. The Department of Energy is providing financial support as well as technical expertise and assistance.

“Modernizing our electric power grid infrastructure is a critical step forward in creating a path toward clean and renewable energy,” says New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “This partnership will support our broader effort to ensure New Jersey’s clean energy future and create a sustainable environment for future generations.”

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham maintains that this opportunity reinforces that New Mexico is leading the nation in forward-thinking energy policy and modernization. “This initiative will support recent steps forward that we have taken in New Mexico, including a landmark renewable energy law and new electric vehicle framework legislation,” she says.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo adds that grid modernization is a complex issue that will require diverse perspectives to combat. “By engaging with a wide array of experts and studying the best practices Rhode Island will be better prepared to build a cleaner, stronger and more cost-efficient energy grid,” she says. “I look forward to collaborating with the NGA’s policy experts on productive, lasting solutions for Rhode Island.”