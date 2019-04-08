1. What is a Connected Building?

Building management systems (BMS) emerged decades ago as the first integrated, computer-based solutions for reducing energy costs associated with lighting, HVAC, security, fire, electronics and other building functions. While BMS advanced the solution beyond simply energy savings and the inconvenience of an analog approach, results were, and remain, siloed.

Enter the connected building. By employing sensors and actuators to monitor real-time activity within the space , the connected building allows building managers to mine and make extraordinary use of data captured from disparate sources and analyzed collectively through intermediary software. The result is a holistic view of how systems work together, including the impact made when one or more components are changed in any way.

Most importantly, in a connected building, enhanced building performance – better energy management, better use of equipment and the space itself, and better productivity of the building-operations staff – is achieved by measured and methodical analyses of comprehensive building data.

2. Is a Connected Building simply a better performing building?

Connected buildings transform and optimize both physical space and business performance. Maximizing energy efficiency and sustainability is the first important step. With connected systems, a building also serves as scalable infrastructure used for mining and managing information, and for deploying sensor-based communications technology. Owners and facility managers gain valuable access to contextual, location-aware data, plus ubiquitous connectivity to those who occupy your building and matter to the business.

3. How does a Connected Building add value to the business?

Companies are taking the benefits of “going digital” much further to connect systems and manage their physical space, and/or tap into its process-improving and revenue-generating potential. The connected building allows building and business managers to capitalize on the evolution of today’s technology-enabled customers and employees, so they stay highly competitive in an ever-changing economy.

4. What is the value proposition of a Connected Building?

A connected building promotes strategic engagement and new revenue opportunities. It evolves with changing needs, creating an elevated experience for all stakeholders. And it drives actionable insights and dynamic process improvements, improved occupant engagement and productivity, resulting in better outcomes for both building and business managers.

In short, connected buildings, are responsive to the contextual, location-aware data that they harvest, allowing business or building managers, or the building itself, to monitor and adapt to the relevant needs of building occupants in real time. Whether integrated into one building or across an entire property portfolio, this emergent capability has the potential to differentiate the user experience and even redefine the business model.

5. What are some examples of applications made possible by a Connected Building?

Here are just a few examples of how connected buildings can improve value beyond energy savings when using integrated technologies:

Retail merchandisers can delineate shoppers’ browsing habits and aisle-by-aisle product views, similar to shoppers’ online habits.

Hospital administrators can learn the average time it takes for a nurse to visit a room after the patient pushes the call button.

Travelers can navigate between airport gates or safely stray from their gate before their boarding call.

Office workers can become more productive by providing hot-desking capabilities, especially benefitting employees who travel frequently.

