Menu
hutchins_eaton.jpg
Lighting & Control>Lightfair Show Coverage

Eaton Execs Offer Insight into Plans for Spin-Off of Lighting Business

Eaton Corp.’s lighting business continues to invest in R&D as the unit prepares for a spin-off later this year.

Curt Hutchins, who moved over from the hydraulics unit to group president of Eaton Lighting Division earlier this year and manages the company’s IPO,  said Eaton Lighting  plans to unveil more than 100 new products this year after introducing 85 new products last year. Hutchins and Kraig Kasler, the unit’s president, gave a news briefing to a group of business press editors at Lightfair 2019 in Philadelphia on May 22.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Lighting & Control
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Alex Keneev Lightfair 2019
Day One Recap of LightFair International 2019
May 22, 2019
LightFair International 2019
What to Expect at Lightfair 2019
May 06, 2019
Mersen_rebates.jpg
Utilities Moving Toward a Whole Building Approach with Rebates
May 23, 2019
State of the industry speech lightfair 2019
LED Sales Decrease, but New Era of Growth May be Near
May 22, 2019