Lightfair 2019: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1

Day 1 Lightfair 2019 Products
Be sure to check out the newest product offerings on display at Lightfair International 2019.

Whether you're experiencing the 2019 Lightfair International show live and in person in Philadelphia or from the comfort of your favorite spot at home, EC&M magazine has all the coverage you need. Our editorial team is exploring the Pennsylvania Convention Center to track down this year's latest and greatest product offerings. This photo gallery showcases the first 10 Lightfair product offerings that caught our attention. Be sure to check back tomorrow and Thursday for Parts 2 and 3 of Mike Eby's Lightfair Product Picks.

