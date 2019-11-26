Amy Bonder Joins Luminii as EVP of Sales and Marketing

Luminii, a manufacturer of specification grade architectural LED lighting systems, recently announced that Amy Bonder has joined the company as executive vice president of sales and marketing. With a background in strategic sales growth, market expansion, and building strong brand distinction across small and large companies in her career​, Bonder will help shape Luminii’s product expansion and innovation.

“As we continue to evolve as a company and build differentiation across our product portfolio, it’s more important than ever that we bring new expertise to the organization with a fresh perspective and a clear vision of what the sales and marketing organization will look like in the near term and in years to come,” says Jeff Parker, Luminii’s chief executive officer.

Prior to joining Luminii, Bonder was the executive vice president of strategic markets at TricorBraun, where she led a large global organization responsible for digital planning, e-commerce cultivation, sales, and operations strategies. Previously she held roles as vice president of sales and strategy for Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC, leading the building of a holistic B2B strategy focused on customer engagement, infrastructure, and operational excellence. Bonder also served as vice president of sales and marketing and vice president of commercial effectiveness at Advance Auto Parts, Inc., and was a divisional sales leader for Black and Decker, Inc., driving consumer success across retail channels.

Bonder was also honored with the 2016 Women in Auto Care – Auto Care Woman of the Year Award, being recognized for her contributions in motivating women in the auto care industry. She is passionate about creating inclusive culture for growth in all facets of her life and has served as a guest speaker in the past, focusing on cultural and strategic transformation, women in business, and defining her version of what it takes to be a current-day corporate athlete.