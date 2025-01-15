The Lagging Transition to LEDs in Schools — Part 3

LED retrofit kits are installed into the fluorescent luminaire housing and replace the existing electrical and optical components. New LED luminaires are used to replace the entire existing fixture, including the housing.

New luminaires and Type B TLEDs were the most common LED options installed at the 30 schools PNNL visited over the past year. Maintenance staff favor TLEDs due to their simplicity, despite safety concerns and issues around lighting quality. On the other hand, schools appreciate new luminaires’ updated look and efficiency, even as some have struggled to maintain them without replaceable components. In addition to output and color decisions, schools need to balance cost, quality, and future maintenance when assessing their upgrade options. So, how do the choices compare?

Lighting quality

Three aspects of lighting quality merit attention from schools considering upgrades from fluorescent lighting: light output, color, and flicker. Well-designed and constructed TLEDs, kits, and luminaires can provide both the quantity and color of lighting appropriate for schools. With quality products available in all LED upgrade types, a suggested best practice is to visually evaluate one or several LED solutions. Comparison can be an effective way to evaluate options and identify unpleasant surprises before committing to a large-scale upgrade.

School decisionmakers also need to evaluate flicker performance. Type B TLEDs are raising concerns about flicker, which can pose health and behavioral risks for school populations. In one school that PNNL recently visited, a few teachers reported that they turned the lights off as much as possible due to discomfort, although the specific cause was not identified.

Due to reports from installers and initial lighting quality measurements in the field, PNNL tested 28 Type B TLED lamps in a laboratory setting with discouraging results: 22 of the products flickered at rates worse than old fluorescent lamps operating on magnetic ballasts. Literature on 11 of the products claimed low or no flicker, but these Type B lamps varied in measured performance, which highlights how challenging it can be to select high-quality products. Generally, other LED options measured by PNNL in schools did not exhibit flicker at levels similar to Type B TLEDs. Watch the “Flicker Demonstration” video at https://www.energy.gov/eere/ssl/flicker-demonstration for a short explanation of how to identify flicker.

The economics

TLEDs offer the lowest cost in terms of initial materials. LED retrofit kits usually cost more, and new LED luminaires typically have the highest cost, although these upgrade categories vary greatly with some very affordable options available. Installation costs are generally the lowest for Type A TLEDs, as these simply install in the existing fixture without rewiring. Type B and C TLEDs require some rewiring that may result in labor costs comparable to retrofit kits or new luminaires.

In terms of operating cost, new luminaires are likely the most efficient option as they are optimized for the size, thermal performance, and directional light output of LEDs. Compared to fluorescent, new LED luminaires can reduce the connected lighting load by up to 60%, while TLEDs operating on fluorescent ballasts can expect to reduce the lighting load by about 20%.

Schools should consider how lighting controls could increase savings and introduce flexibility into classrooms. Facility personnel often noted that teachers appreciated the ability to adjust light levels. New luminaires, retrofit kits, and Type C TLEDs are the most compatible with advanced controls; however, some Type B TLEDs now offer networking capabilities and other control features.

Ongoing maintenance

Lighting maintenance is an important consideration when upgrading from familiar fluorescent lighting. Fluorescents can be replaced and maintained by cleaning staff, and standardized replacement lamps, ballasts, and sockets are readily available, at least for now. LED options check some (but not all) of these boxes.

Who takes care of new LED lighting after initial installation? What needs to be replaced? Are replacements available, and are they compatible? The maintenance of different LED options varies, as shown in the accompanying Table.