Beacon Awards 2025 Presented by DLFNY is Now Open for Submissions

The Beacon Awards 2025, the Designers Lighting Forum of New York’s (DLFNY) awards program that honors and publicly recognizes excellence in lighting design are open for submissions.

Now in its second year, lighting designers, lighting consultants, architects, interior designers, and industrial designers who have practices within the greater New York Metro area are invited to enter. For 2025, the Beacon Awards have expanded the number of categories designers can enter from six last year to ten in 2025 - New York Project, Residential, Commercial Interior, Hospitality, Exterior, Experiential, Architectural Product Design, Decorative Product Design, Retail, and Cultural Institution.

An ICON Award will be given to an individual, studio, or firm, which has demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing lighting design in the built environment. The recipient of this award is selected by the DLFNY Awards Committee and approved by the DLFNY Board.

“Our Inaugural Beacon Awards surpassed all expectations with the quality and quantity of submissions,” says Charles Pavarini III, chairman of the Beacon Awards committee. This year we are expanding the award categories to give a broader arena in which designers can showcase their projects. New categories include Commercial Interiors, Decorative Product Design, Cultural Institutions, and Experiential Lighting Installations. “All funds raised support the DLFNY’s Lana Lenar Lighting Empowerment Scholarship to further the future of upcoming Lighting Designers.”

Winners will be announced and feted on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the Beacon Awards Ceremony at Sony Hall in Midtown Manhattan.

September 15 - Submissions Due

September 22 - Judging Begins

October 29 - Awards Ceremony

SONY HALL

235 West 46th Street

4:00pm - 7:30pm EST