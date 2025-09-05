DesignLights Consortium Seeks Self-Nominations for Industry Advisory Committee Members

The DesignLights Consortium announced it is accepting self-nominations through October 3 from lighting industry representatives interested in serving on the DLC Industry Advisory Committee (IAC).

An advisory body that meets quarterly, the IAC supports the mission and strategic direction of the DLC to promote the adoption of quality lighting and controls technology through education, collaborations, and expertise. Its activities include consideration of DLC business updates, programs to enhance lighting quality, utility lighting program participation, and ongoing opportunities, challenges, and potential risks related to advancement of energy-saving lighting technologies.

The DLC is seeking new members for a two-year term that begins the third quarter of 2025 from the following organization types:

Small lighting manufacturers (companies with fewer than 250 employees, with product(s) listed on the DLC’s Solid-State Lighting or Horticultural Qualified Products Lists);

Lighting specifiers, including designers, energy service companies, consulting engineers and integrators; and

Lighting distributors.

The IAC does not cast votes or serve a fiduciary role. Rather, IAC participation is aimed at providing feedback and representing the interests of committee members’ respective industry roles or sizes – not the interests of individual companies. The DLC is gathering self-nominations through an online form, which must be submitted by October 3. The DLC will appoint new IAC members following the nomination deadline.