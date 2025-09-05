LEDucation 2026 Call for Speakers

LEDucation is now accepting speaker proposals for its 2026 Conference, taking place April 14–15 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Virtual sessions will be held the week prior to the in-person event.

LEDucation provides insightful presentations, panel discussions, practical case studies, and addresses topics exploring emerging issues. The Conference will highlight the latest technologies, regulatory updates, essential issues, and lighting trends. Sessions are AIA CES–approved with many carrying AIA HSW approval as well.

Learning objectives must be clear and measurable

This Educational Conference draws expert lighting and architectural professionals along with those who are new to the industry—many seeking CEUs. Be sure your submission includes actionable takeaways and practical guidance that participants can immediately apply in their work.

Deadline for Submissions is September 15, 2025

LEDucation is seeking presentations on the following topics:

Sustainability and material transparency

Codes and compliance issues

Lighting for health and wellbeing

Lighting design tools, communication, metrics, and methodologies

The business of lighting in different market sectors

Emerging LED, OLED, and controls technologies

Case studies of lighting design applications.

Lighting design and specification topics.

Visit LEDucation's website to submit a proposal.