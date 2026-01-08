National Lighting Bureau Opens Call for Entries for 7th Annual Tesla Awards

The National Lighting Bureau has opened the call for entries for the seventh annual Tesla Awards, a program that recognizes excellence in indoor and outdoor lighting projects. The awards highlight projects that demonstrate the value of effective lighting design through improved visual performance, support for health and wellness, reduced environmental impact, enhanced safety and security, and increased occupant satisfaction. Open to new construction and retrofit projects completed in 2023, 2024, or 2025, the program welcomes submissions from anyone involved in lighting design or implementation, including designers, manufacturers, distributors, engineers, facility managers, and building owners. Projects are judged on innovation, application and energy effectiveness, sustainability, and how broadly the design can be applied to similar uses, with additional credit available for projects that address significant challenges or deliver social benefits.

New for 2026, the program introduces a Special Citation for Exemplary Residential Lighting, alongside an ongoing Special Citation for Innovative Lighting Controls. The early-bird submission deadline is January 19, 2026, with a final deadline of February 2, 2026.

To learn more or begin a submission, visit NLB's website.