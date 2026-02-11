The DesignLights Consortium’s New Technical Requirements: What Contractors Should Know
On January 5, the DesignLights Consortium put into effect the first major update to its Solid-State Lighting (SSL) technical requirements in over five years, as well as revisions to its Light Usage for Night Applications (LUNA), a program to mitigate light pollution through responsible outdoor lighting.
The updates come as offices, warehouses, campuses and other non-residential facilities across the country need to replace first generation LED (i.e., SSL) lighting products installed a decade or more ago. For lighting project planners and installers, there are some important things to know about the new technical requirements. Take the quiz below to learn more.
Q1: What are the benefits of selecting lighting and controls products from the DLC’s Qualified Products Lists (QPL)?
a. The DLC QPLs are the largest verified lists of high-performing and energy-saving LED lighting solutions in the world.
b. Products submitted by lighting and controls manufacturers undergo independent vetting and review to ensure they meet our rigorous energy and quality requirements before they are added to the QPL.
c. The rebate programs of most utilities and energy efficiency programs in the US and Canada are based on the DLC’s technical requirements, so QPL-listed products are generally eligible for money-saving energy efficiency incentives.
d. All of the above.
Q2: True or False: Regardless of recent changes to the DLC’s technical requirements, all products currently on the SSL and LUNA QPLs will remain listed and rebate eligible.
Q3: Which statement is false, regarding updates?
a. There were no changes to product controllability requirements.
b. Some listed products will now include information to help SSL QPL users compare product lifecycle and sustainability features.
c. Solar-powered luminaires are now eligible for QPL listing
Q4: “Efficacy” refers to how well a light source converts electrical energy into useful light - the higher a product’s efficacy, the more light produced with less energy consumed and at less cost. Compared with the DLC’s previous SSL technical requirements, SSL V6.0 increases the average required efficacy for listed products by how much?
a. 25%
b. 14%
c. 8%
d. 11%
Q5: True or False – There is a fee for using the DLC QPLs to search for, compare and select lighting and controls products.
Answers Below!
Q1: d
Q2: False – While changes won’t happen immediately, manufacturers must update their products to the new SSL V6.0 specifications by Oct. 9, 2026, or they’ll come off the DLC’s lists on December 15, 2026. The good news is that some 80 products were already updated within the first few weeks of 2026. If you are stocking products for future projects, make sure you’re aware of the delisting deadline and confirm that what you’re buying is rebate eligible.
Q3: b and c are true, but a is false – SSL V6.0 actually includes more rigorous requirements for product controllability and is designed to drive wider adoption of controls by streamlining the process of selecting compatible rebate-eligible luminaires and controls on the QPL.
Q4: b, 14%, with the efficacy threshold increase for some product categories as high as 19%.
Q5: False – Anyone can access the QPLs by creating a free myDLC account and then simply logging in at any time.
Want to learn more? The DLC has created a blog series about the new SSL V6.0 technical requirements, which is posted on its website.