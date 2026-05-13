Lighting Quiz: It’s Time to Upgrade First-Generation LEDs!

Rarely used beyond traffic controls and exit signs 20 years ago, light-emitting diode (LED) technology now dominates the commercial and industrial lighting market – a shift driven largely by LED lighting’s inherent ability to save energy. A DesignLights Consortium’s (DLC) analysis of Department of Energy data concluded that commercial and industrial buildings in North America saved about 1,000 terawatt hours of electricity from 2010 to 2022, thanks to the LED transition.

Besides vastly outpacing previous lighting technologies in terms of energy efficiency, LED fixtures are renowned for their longevity – typically functioning well for a decade or longer. Nothing lasts forever, though, and first-generation LEDs are finally reaching the end of their useful lifetimes and need to be replaced. And, just as the initial conversion to LEDs resulted in significant energy savings, the LED-to-LED upgrades now underway promise an array of efficiency and building functionality benefits.

Take a look at the short quiz below to learn more about this latest trend in commercial lighting.