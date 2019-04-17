Menu
Industry Viewpoint
Lighting & Control

Budding Opportunities for Horticultural Lighting on the Horizon

Every year, when I see the big Bradford pear tree flowering in my front yard in late March or early April, I know that spring has sprung. Although these beautiful blooms only last a couple of weeks during what seems to have become an ever-shrinking springtime season in Missouri, the predictable announcement of their existence certainly makes a bold statement. After reading this month’s cover story along with the latest research on horticultural lighting and the future of grow lights, I

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Human-Centric Lighting
The Human-Centric Lighting Debate
Apr 16, 2018
Hospital-Lighting-0419-PR.jpg
Lighting for Hospitals and Health Care Facilities
Apr 17, 2019
Historic-building_GettyImages-1043519436_Ivan4es.jpg
New Guidelines on Energy Efficiency for Historic Buildings
Apr 18, 2019
Lighting-Design-0419-PR.jpg
Lighting Design with Electrical in Mind
Apr 18, 2019