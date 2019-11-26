Skip navigation
Call for Entries for the 2020 Lumen Awards

Deadline for lighting design project submissions is Jan. 10, 2020

The New York City Section of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IESNYC) recently announced a call for entries for the 2020 IESNYC Lumen Awards. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

The Lumen Awards were established in 1968 by the organization to recognize excellence, professionalism, ingenuity, and originality in lighting design in three categories: the Lumen Award of Excellence, the Lumen Award of Merit, and the Lumen Citation.

The awards are open to any interior or exterior architectural lighting design project completed within two years’ time of the submission deadline, and projects may be resubmitted during the years a project is eligible. Anyone can enter a project for consideration, but whenever possible, the lighting designer responsible for the lighting scheme must be credited. Lastly, to be eligible to apply, projects must be designed by a New York City-based designer for a project located anywhere in the world, or the project must be located in New York City regardless of where the designer is based.

The awards for all three categories will be presented at the Lumen Awards Gala on June 11, 2020.

To learn more about how to apply and submission requirements, visit their website.

