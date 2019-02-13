Controlling Tunable White Lighting

Light sources have historically been purchased with a specific color temperature — think “soft white” versus “cool white” fluorescent tube lighting. However, the industry-wide shift to LED lighting offers new capabilities for selecting the exact color of the light and adjust it to meet changing needs in terms of functional lighting as well as aesthetics and wellbeing. Designers and end-users are beginning to embrace and explore this capability, and for installers
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments