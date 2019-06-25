DesignLights and CABA Sign Smart Buildings Collaboration Pact

The DesignLights Consortium (DLC) and the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) announced a new agreement designed to enhance and promote development and adoption of smart building technology.

CABA is a global non-profit industry association dedicated to advancing home and intelligent building technologies that foster better utilization of building space, occupant comfort and energy savings, said a DLC press release on the agreement. The DLC is devoted to driving efficient lighting by defining quality, facilitating thought leadership and providing tools and resources to the lighting market. The DLC’s just-released Networked Lighting Control System Technical Requirements V4.0 policy addresses roadblocks to wider adoption of technology capable of serving as a smart building gateway while significantly boosting the energy efficiency of light emitting diode (LED) fixtures.

The scope of the DLC-CABA Reciprocal Agreement includes establishing forums for exchange of information on current and planned activities and increasing engagement with hardware and software manufacturers, service providers, the utility industry, regulatory organizations, technology companies, vendors, consumer and non-profit groups, and government entities.

The two organizations will also work together in working groups developing, reviewing and commenting on policy and technical materials and commenting on each other’s research relevant to the lighting and home and building automation industries.

“The DLC has become increasingly interested in networked lighting’s ability to increase energy savings, while unlocking the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities of commercial and industrial lighting,” DLC Executive Director Christina Halfpenny said. “We were thrilled to include CABA’s expertise in this arena at our recent Annual Stakeholder Meeting. This agreement cements our relationship and formalizes our intention to work together to advance smart building technology.”