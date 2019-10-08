DLC Expands Its Senior Staff

The DesignLights Consortium (DLC) recently announced two additions to its senior staff who will aid the organization’s efforts to promote widespread adoption of high-performance LED commercial lighting that delivers significant energy savings while providing a practical gateway to greater building intelligence.

Dorene Maniccia joined the DLC in late August as the director of strategic market development, and the DLC this month welcomed Leora C. Radetsky as senior lighting scientist.

Maniccia’s background includes experience in market research, strategic planning, consensus building, stakeholder management, and team leadership, along with a knowledge of lighting and controls design and smart, sustainable buildings, says Christina Halfpenny, DLC’s executive director. She adds that Rdetsky comes with over 20 years of experience in research and leadership roles, such as product testing and evaluation, energy efficiency, lighting controls, and human factors research.

Radetsky comes to the DLC from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s (RPI) Lighting Research Center where she most recently held the position of research scientist and worked on a wide array of research areas, including horticultural lighting, outdoor lighting, lighting software development and training, lighting and controls product testing, daylighting, and circadian rhythms. Prior to RPI, Radetsky was director of customer education at Lighting Analysts, Inc. in Littleton, Colo. She earned a B.S. in architectural engineering with an illumination emphasis from the University of Colorado, and a Master of Science in lighting from RPI.

Maniccia worked previously as director of office and industry global strategy/market intelligence at Signify, where her role included performance of market intelligence assessments, ecosystem mapping, and competitive review for wired and wireless systems and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Prior positions included lighting applications research team leader and senior project manager at Philips Lighting Research North America in Cambridge, Mass., and strategic marketing manager and director of policy and industry affairs at WattStopper/LeGrand in Birmingham, Ala. Maniccia earned a B.A.E. in architectural engineering/lighting and electrical systems and a Master of Science in architectural engineering/illumination at Penn State University.