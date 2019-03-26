Acuity Academy provides educational resources for individuals who want to expand their lighting, controls and building management technical knowledge and earn CEU credits. On Acuity Academy, you can register for instructor-led classes, take e-learning courses or watch videos and recorded content.

How are continuing education units (CEU) measured and used?

Each continuing education unit is awarded based upon one contact hour of teaching/attendance time. These credits can assist members with maintaining their professional standing or to submit to state agencies for recertification and licensing.

What types of CEU courses are available through Acuity Academy?

CEU courses on Acuity Academy are brand-agnostic, technology-focused and suitable for practitioners in all building design professions.

Where are Acuity Academy CEU courses held?

Instructor-led courses that award CEUs are held throughout the year in Acuity Brands Centers for Light & Space, located in California, Georgia, Illinois, New York and Ohio, as well as other Acuity Brands field representative offices. Of course, online training modules are available at your leisure, 24/7.

How can I tell if a course qualifies for CEUs?

Course descriptions on Acuity Academy will indicate whether a course awards continuing education credits and the number of credit hours earned. (Not all courses are registered for credit with all organizations.)

Which professional organizations are Acuity Brands partners?

Acuity Brands is a partner of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), among others. Many AIA courses are acceptable as continuing education for other professional organizations including the American Lighting Association (ALA), the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), Interior Design Council on Continuing Education (IDCEC), International Well Building Institute (IWBI), Landscape Architects Continuing Education System, (LACES), NCQLP (National Council on the Qualifications for Lighting Practitioners), U. S. Green Building Council (USGBC), various U.S. state agencies, and the provinces of Canada.

