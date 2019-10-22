Skip navigation
Halco Lighting Hires Chris Chickanosky as CEO

He replaces current CEO Fawaz Khalil.

Halco Lighting Technologies, Norcross, Ga., recently announced that Chris Chickanosky will assume the role of chief executive officer, effective Nov. 4, 2019.

As the new CEO of Halco, Chickanosky comes with more than 20 years of experience in lighting and electrical distribution and has held positions with GE Supply, Gexpro, and Rexel USA. Most recently, he served as vice president of strategic marketing at Rexel USA for four years. Other past positions have included division president, vice president of global sales, general manager of European operations, and more. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Clarkson University.

As part of the transition, Fawaz Khalil is stepping down as CEO of the company. Kim Cook, former CEO and long-time director, was appointed interim CEO to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations during the transition period.

