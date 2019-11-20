LED Specifier Summit Chicago Finds Success

The LED Specifier Summit Chicago, which took place on Nov. 13, 2019, recently announced that its 2019 event was a huge success. The one-day LED and conference and trade show drew over 800 attendees, including architects, lighting designers, electrical engineers, interior designers, and distributors.

Attendees were surveyed after the event about their experience, with over a 20% response rate. 90% of attendees rated the event “good to excellent”; 98% found the exhibits “useful to extremely useful”; and 88% are likely to recommend LED Specifier Summit Chicago to a colleague.

Chris Gibbs, president and chief operating officer of Exponation, LLC, says he is pleased with the support they have received from their seven partnering lighting agencies and are excited to bring the event back to Chicago in November 2020.