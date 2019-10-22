Skip navigation
LEDucation 2020 Registration Now Open

Annual trade show and conference to take place on March 17-18 in New York City.

The Designers Lighting Forum of New York (DLFNY) recently announced that registration is open for LEDucation 2020. Marking its 14th year, the annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference is being held March 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The event will feature more than 400 leading manufacturers of architectural lighting, controls, and related technologies showcasing their latest products and lighting solutions to an estimated crowd of at least 6,000 attendees.

New this year, LEDucation 2020 is adding a Controls and Components exhibit area on the second floor, featuring more than 90 controls and components manufacturers. “By broadening our focus beyond lighting fixture manufacturers, we are providing other products of interest to the specification, manufacturing, and lighting design community,” LEDucation co-chairs Burt Grant and Caroline Rinker say.

Another new addition to the show is an LED museum, located in the main lounge area. It will feature a collection of first-generation LED products from various lighting designers and manufacturers. “We realize that many young people in the industry have never seen some of the original luminaires,” Grant and Rinker adds. “The museum will give all our attendees a unique chance to learn about the ingenuity and innovation that inspired our industry.”

The LEDucation conference will also host accredited seminars and give attendees the opportunity to learn from industry leaders. The call for speakers submission window closed on Oct. 15, 2019, and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

