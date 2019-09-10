Skip navigation
LEDucation Call for Speakers Now Open

Submissions will close Oct. 15, 2019.

The LEDucation 2020 Trade Show and Conference, which will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown from March 17-18, invites professional speakers to share their expertise on commercial and architectural lighting topics. Speaker applications are being accepted now through Oct. 15, 2019.

Applications must be completed online and include a presentation abstract with a description of the course level, prerequisite knowledge needed, and four learning objectives. Additional health, safety, and welfare (HSW) descriptions are required if the proposed seminar will provide HSW credits. Proposed topics include project and case studies, the future of LED and OLEDs, energy efficiency, health care and hospitality, daylighting, and more.

LEDucation, organized by the Designers Lighting Forum of New York, gives industry professionals the chance to experience new technologies as well as continue their education through a variety of accredited seminars. Proceeds from this nonprofit will help future LED advancements by supporting grants, scholarships, and lighting programs.

Past seminars can be viewed at LEDucation’s presentation archives, and questions regarding applications can be emailed to [email protected]

